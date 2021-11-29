Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,464,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

