Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $5.53 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

