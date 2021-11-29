Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $800,807.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

