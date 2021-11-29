Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

LIT stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

