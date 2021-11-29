Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

