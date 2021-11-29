Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

