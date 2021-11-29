Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 149,078 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

