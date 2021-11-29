Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GENY traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,249. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

