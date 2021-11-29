Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,273 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

