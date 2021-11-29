Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 681,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $7.81 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

