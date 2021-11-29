Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $808,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.03 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

