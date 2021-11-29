Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $761,000 Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SBSI stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

