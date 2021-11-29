Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $578.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

