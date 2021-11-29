Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,986 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDZI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.03. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

