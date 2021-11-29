Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of PRAX opened at $16.76 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.84.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $432,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

