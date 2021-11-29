Populous (PPT) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

