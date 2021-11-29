PolypuX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,080.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $37,434.55 and approximately $4,080.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

