Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. 10,770,673 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07.

