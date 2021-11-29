Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $9.23 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 368,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,342,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

