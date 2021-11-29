Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,178.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,081 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.93. 20,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,567. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average is $239.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.