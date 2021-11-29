Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,862.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,065 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

