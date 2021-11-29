Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 57,296 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 488.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 203,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

