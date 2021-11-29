Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,475,645 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

