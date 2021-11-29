PlatON (LAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.61 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PlatON has a total market cap of $432.94 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,252,647,077 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

