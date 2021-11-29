PIXEL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,627.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $10,627.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,380.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.00987025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00262675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003428 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

