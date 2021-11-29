Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

