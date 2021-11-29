Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78.

