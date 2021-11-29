Piedmont Lithium’s (PLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of PLL opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

