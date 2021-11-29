Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 106,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 42.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,445 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLL opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

