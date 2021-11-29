Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.