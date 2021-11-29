Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
