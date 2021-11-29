Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $37.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $34.79 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

