Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

PSX opened at $69.25 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

