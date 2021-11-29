Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 174.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

