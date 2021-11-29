Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

