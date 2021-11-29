Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.97

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.97 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 104988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

PDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.60.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

