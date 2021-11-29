Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSHG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

