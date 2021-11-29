Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

