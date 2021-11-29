PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.66. 362,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

