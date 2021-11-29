PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 361.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of PAVmed worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PAVmed by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 363,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PAVmed by 478.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 40,340.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

