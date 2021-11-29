Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Position Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 105.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

