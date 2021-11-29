Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

