Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of KBR worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NYSE:KBR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

