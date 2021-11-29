Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Herc worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $184.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.