Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,209 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

SC stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.