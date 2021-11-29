Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 9,230 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,402 shares of company stock worth $45,610,596. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

TXG stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.