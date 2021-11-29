Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 7,634 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 71.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Integer by 52.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

