Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 11,781 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,198. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $192.64 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.73 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.