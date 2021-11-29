Pangolin Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $102.27 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,219,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

