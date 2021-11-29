Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

PANL opened at $3.94 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

