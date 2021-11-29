Paltalk (PALT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paltalk to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Paltalk alerts:

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paltalk and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1198 6023 11257 322 2.57

Paltalk currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.53%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 14.18 Paltalk Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

Paltalk’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% Paltalk Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s competitors have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.